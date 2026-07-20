Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,554.88.

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A number of research firms have issued reports on DGE. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a GBX 2,000 price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,759 price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a £222.30 price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a GBX 1,600 target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Diageo

Diageo Price Performance

DGE opened at GBX 1,551.50 on Monday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,531.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,559.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 1,295.50 and a 1 year high of GBX 2,142. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Rishton bought 3,274 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,527 per share, with a total value of £49,993.98. Also, insider John Alexander Manzoni bought 441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,488 per share, with a total value of £6,562.08. Insiders acquired 4,606 shares of company stock worth $7,012,849 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in premium drinks, across spirits and beer, a business built on the principles and foundations laid by the giants of the industry. With over 200 brands sold in 180 countries, our portfolio has remarkable breadth. From centuries-old names to exciting new entrants, and global giants to local legends, we're building the very best brands out there, and with over 30,000 talented people based in over 135 countries, we're a truly global company. With such diversity, we're able to truly represent our broad consumer base and think differently about the future. To maintain our position as leaders in the alcoholic beverage market, we always invest in the future and are mindful of the impact we have.

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