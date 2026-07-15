Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Reaches New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

Shares of Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $102.37 and last traded at $101.28, with a volume of 1171988 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.64.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

DNTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Dianthus Therapeutics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $117.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Up 2.7%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 1.20.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,998.50% and a negative return on equity of 27.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $2,424,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 30,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,424,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Simrat Randhawa sold 26,530 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $2,404,148.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $362,480. This represents a 86.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 87,779 shares of company stock worth $7,985,235 in the last three months. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dianthus Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company's stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

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