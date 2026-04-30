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DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
DiaSorin logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped down 6.9%, opening at $67.00 after a $71.94 close and last trading at $67.00 on only 10 shares, indicating a thin‑volume sell‑off.
  • Analyst sentiment is muted with a consensus "Hold"; UBS recently cut its rating from Buy to Neutral while two analysts rate Buy and three rate Hold.
  • The stock trades below its 50‑day ($73.89) and 200‑day ($77.56) simple moving averages, and DiaSorin is an Italy‑based biotechnology firm specializing in in‑vitro diagnostic products.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of DiaSorin.

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $71.94, but opened at $67.00. DiaSorin shares last traded at $67.00, with a volume of 10 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DSRLF. UBS Group lowered DiaSorin from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of DiaSorin to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating on shares of DiaSorin in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DiaSorin currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DiaSorin

DiaSorin Stock Down 6.9%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.56.

About DiaSorin

(Get Free Report)

DiaSorin S.p.A. is an Italy‐based global biotechnology company specializing in the development, manufacture and marketing of in vitro diagnostic products. Headquartered in Saluggia, DiaSorin serves clinical laboratories, hospitals and physician offices with a broad portfolio of immunodiagnostic assays and molecular diagnostic tests. The company's shares trade on the Milan Stock Exchange and are available in the United States as over‐the‐counter (OTC) securities under the symbol DSRLF.

At the core of DiaSorin's business are immunodiagnostic systems that measure antibodies, antigens and hormones in human samples.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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