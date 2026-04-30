DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $71.94, but opened at $67.00. DiaSorin shares last traded at $67.00, with a volume of 10 shares traded.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DSRLF. UBS Group lowered DiaSorin from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of DiaSorin to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating on shares of DiaSorin in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DiaSorin currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DiaSorin

DiaSorin Stock Down 6.9%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.56.

About DiaSorin

DiaSorin S.p.A. is an Italy‐based global biotechnology company specializing in the development, manufacture and marketing of in vitro diagnostic products. Headquartered in Saluggia, DiaSorin serves clinical laboratories, hospitals and physician offices with a broad portfolio of immunodiagnostic assays and molecular diagnostic tests. The company's shares trade on the Milan Stock Exchange and are available in the United States as over‐the‐counter (OTC) securities under the symbol DSRLF.

At the core of DiaSorin's business are immunodiagnostic systems that measure antibodies, antigens and hormones in human samples.

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