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DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
DiaSorin logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped up premarket, opening at $72.54 versus the prior close of $67.00 (about a 8.3% increase), but the reported volume was only 1 share, indicating very thin OTC liquidity.
  • Analyst consensus is a Hold (two Buy, three Hold); recent actions include UBS cutting its rating from Buy to Neutral, BNP Paribas Exane upgrading to Neutral, and Deutsche Bank reiterating Hold.
  • The stock is trading below its technicals — 50-day moving average $75.53 and 200-day moving average $78.70 — and DiaSorin is an Italy-based biotech specializing in in vitro diagnostic products.
  • Five stocks we like better than DiaSorin.

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $67.00, but opened at $72.54. DiaSorin shares last traded at $72.54, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DSRLF shares. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded DiaSorin to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group cut DiaSorin from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of DiaSorin in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DSRLF

DiaSorin Stock Up 8.3%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.70.

About DiaSorin

(Get Free Report)

DiaSorin S.p.A. is an Italy‐based global biotechnology company specializing in the development, manufacture and marketing of in vitro diagnostic products. Headquartered in Saluggia, DiaSorin serves clinical laboratories, hospitals and physician offices with a broad portfolio of immunodiagnostic assays and molecular diagnostic tests. The company's shares trade on the Milan Stock Exchange and are available in the United States as over‐the‐counter (OTC) securities under the symbol DSRLF.

At the core of DiaSorin's business are immunodiagnostic systems that measure antibodies, antigens and hormones in human samples.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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