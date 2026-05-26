DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Reaches New 1-Year High - Still a Buy?

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $237.75 and last traded at $235.40, with a volume of 2814141 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $231.24.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DKS. Robert W. Baird set a $253.00 price target on DICK'S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $275.00 to $252.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $246.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods Stock Up 1.8%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.93%.The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from DICK'S Sporting Goods's previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. DICK'S Sporting Goods's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK'S Sporting Goods

In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 210,478 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total transaction of $41,609,395.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 6,549,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,676,949.94. This trade represents a 3.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,140 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total value of $925,538.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,757 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,534,674.92. This represents a 14.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 28.91% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,854 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $71,525,000 after buying an additional 98,557 shares during the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,640,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 699,747 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $155,498,000 after buying an additional 81,239 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 26,779 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $5,951,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 412,661 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $91,702,000 after buying an additional 240,272 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK'S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

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