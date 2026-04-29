DiDi Global (OTCMKTS:DIDIY) Reaches New 52-Week Low - Time to Sell?

Shares of DiDi Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIDIY - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.62 and last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 1112831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of DiDi Global from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $8.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DiDi Global

DiDi Global Price Performance

The firm's 50-day moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average is $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.00 and a beta of 0.62.

DiDi Global Company Profile

DiDi Global Inc is a Beijing-based mobility technology company best known for operating one of China's largest ride-hailing platforms. Founded in 2012 by Cheng Wei, the company connects riders and drivers through consumer and driver-facing mobile applications and offers a suite of on-demand transportation options including private car-hailing, taxi hailing, carpooling and designated-driver services. DiDi positions itself as a full-service mobility provider, combining ride match, payment processing and in-app safety and support tools to serve individual passengers and professional drivers.

Beyond its core ride-hailing marketplace, DiDi has expanded into complementary mobility services and technology products.

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