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DiDi Global (OTCMKTS:DIDIY) Reaches New 52-Week Low - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
DiDi Global logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • New 52-week low: Shares of DiDi Global traded as low as $3.62 and last at $3.64 on heavy volume (1,112,831 shares), marking a fresh 52-week trough.
  • Analyst outlook is mixed: Zacks upgraded the stock from "strong sell" to "hold," while the MarketBeat consensus remains a Buy with a consensus target price of $8.60.
  • Valuation and technicals show stress—market cap about $16.94 billion, a P/E of 120 and beta 0.62, and the stock sits below both its 50-day ($4.10) and 200-day ($4.93) moving averages.
  • Interested in DiDi Global? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of DiDi Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIDIY - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.62 and last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 1112831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of DiDi Global from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $8.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DiDi Global

DiDi Global Price Performance

The firm's 50-day moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average is $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.00 and a beta of 0.62.

DiDi Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DiDi Global Inc is a Beijing-based mobility technology company best known for operating one of China's largest ride-hailing platforms. Founded in 2012 by Cheng Wei, the company connects riders and drivers through consumer and driver-facing mobile applications and offers a suite of on-demand transportation options including private car-hailing, taxi hailing, carpooling and designated-driver services. DiDi positions itself as a full-service mobility provider, combining ride match, payment processing and in-app safety and support tools to serve individual passengers and professional drivers.

Beyond its core ride-hailing marketplace, DiDi has expanded into complementary mobility services and technology products.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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