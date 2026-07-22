Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Expected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf to announce earnings of $1.10 per share and revenue of $923.0670 million for the quarter. Diebold Nixdorf has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.75 EPS. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Diebold Nixdorf had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $888.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.23 million. On average, analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts: Sign Up

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Up 3.0%

Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $87.87 on Wednesday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1-year low of $53.93 and a 1-year high of $89.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.12. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $81.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DBD. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Diebold Nixdorf has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $100.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DBD

Insider Buying and Selling at Diebold Nixdorf

In related news, CEO Octavio Marquez purchased 621 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.56 per share, with a total value of $49,406.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 217,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,304,856.92. The trade was a 0.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Myers purchased 1,360 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.41 per share, with a total value of $99,837.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 45,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,349,404.66. This represents a 3.07% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,282 shares of company stock worth $249,138 and sold 419,798 shares worth $35,245,284. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,017 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 325.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,150 shares of the technology company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,633 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,993,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 308.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 73,503 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 55,525 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc NYSE: DBD is a leading global provider of connected commerce solutions, specializing in automated teller machines (ATMs), point-of-sale (POS) systems and related software and services for the banking and retail industries. The company's core offerings include hardware platforms, software applications for transaction management and advanced analytics tools that enable financial institutions and retailers to enhance customer engagement, streamline operations and improve security at the point of transaction.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Diebold Nixdorf, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Diebold Nixdorf wasn't on the list.

While Diebold Nixdorf currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here