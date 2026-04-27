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Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Short Interest Up 76.5% in April

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Diebold Nixdorf logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Short interest surged 76.5% in April, rising to 2,040,039 shares (about 5.9% of shares outstanding) with a short-interest ratio of roughly 1.8 days.
  • Major insider selling: Millstreet Capital sold 399,929 shares at an average of $82.42 (a 7.67% reduction), and insiders have sold 512,234 shares in the past 90 days while owning about 1.10% of the stock.
  • Fundamentals and analyst view: Diebold Nixdorf reported a quarterly EPS of $3.02 vs. $1.73 expected and set FY2026 guidance of 5.25–5.75 EPS, with analyst consensus rating a Buy and a $100 average price target.
  • Five stocks we like better than Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD - Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,040,039 shares, a growth of 76.5% from the March 31st total of 1,155,721 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,129,054 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 399,929 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $32,962,148.18. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,816,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at $396,995,958.06. The trade was a 7.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 512,234 shares of company stock valued at $42,516,215. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBD. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,446,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 12.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,819,728 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $103,779,000 after acquiring an additional 197,086 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 474.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,699 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 58,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company's stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance

NYSE:DBD traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.20. 10,732 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,843. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52 week low of $43.00 and a 52 week high of $89.05. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $79.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.48.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.29. Diebold Nixdorf had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 2.49%.The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Diebold Nixdorf has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.750 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DBD shares. Wedbush set a $100.00 price objective on Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings raised Diebold Nixdorf from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $100.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Diebold Nixdorf

About Diebold Nixdorf

(Get Free Report)

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc NYSE: DBD is a leading global provider of connected commerce solutions, specializing in automated teller machines (ATMs), point-of-sale (POS) systems and related software and services for the banking and retail industries. The company's core offerings include hardware platforms, software applications for transaction management and advanced analytics tools that enable financial institutions and retailers to enhance customer engagement, streamline operations and improve security at the point of transaction.

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