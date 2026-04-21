Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Hits New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $88.92 and last traded at $87.49, with a volume of 338975 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.77.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wedbush set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $100.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf Trading Down 1.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company's 50-day moving average is $78.55 and its 200-day moving average is $69.55.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.25%. Diebold Nixdorf has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.750 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 399,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $32,962,148.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,816,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at $396,995,958.06. This trade represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 512,234 shares of company stock worth $42,516,215 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter worth about $1,446,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 12.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,819,728 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $103,779,000 after purchasing an additional 197,086 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 73.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 501,819 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,619,000 after purchasing an additional 212,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company's stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc NYSE: DBD is a leading global provider of connected commerce solutions, specializing in automated teller machines (ATMs), point-of-sale (POS) systems and related software and services for the banking and retail industries. The company's core offerings include hardware platforms, software applications for transaction management and advanced analytics tools that enable financial institutions and retailers to enhance customer engagement, streamline operations and improve security at the point of transaction.

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