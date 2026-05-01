Diebold Nixdorf Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Diebold Nixdorf NYSE: DBD reported what management called a “strong start to the year” in the first quarter of 2026, driven by revenue growth, higher profitability and continued free cash flow generation as the company highlighted momentum in both its banking and retail businesses.

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First-quarter results and cash flow

President and CEO Octavio Marquez said the company grew revenue 6% year-over-year to $888 million and increased adjusted EBITDA 14% to $99 million. “Backlog grew sequentially to approximately $790 million, reinforcing the underlying demand we’re seeing across both banking and retail,” Marquez said.

Free cash flow was another focal point. Marquez said Diebold Nixdorf generated $21 million in free cash flow in the quarter, “more than tripling year-over-year,” marking a sixth consecutive quarter of positive free cash flow. CFO Tom Timko added that working capital improvements helped, with days inventory outstanding improving by six days and days sales outstanding improving by four days.

Banking: recyclers, branch automation and transaction processing

Marquez emphasized that Diebold Nixdorf is seeking to “go beyond the ATM” by combining hardware, software and services to automate branch operations and reduce banks’ costs. He said recycling ATMs continued to gain momentum, citing a network upgrade win with a major credit union in the Southeast U.S. with “more than 1 million members,” involving deployment of “over 200 DN Series cash recyclers.”

Inside branches, Marquez said the company secured “a significant competitive displacement” at “one of the largest financial institutions in the U.S.,” winning “100% of their Teller Cash Recycler install base.” He also said Diebold Nixdorf was selected by FOREX as “the single trusted partner to manage and optimize their ATM network end to end.”

The company also described progress in software and transaction orchestration. Marquez said Diebold Nixdorf won an engagement with a leading U.S. financial institution to modernize transaction processing “across thousands of branches,” enabling transaction routing across ATMs, tellers and digital channels.

On regional trends, Marquez said North America remained strong and highlighted continued expansion of recyclers into “large credit unions” and “community banks,” alongside growth in teller cash recyclers. He said Latin America was seeing a recovery and that the company was awaiting the conclusion of “some of the large RFPs from Brazil,” which he said could contribute to second-half revenue if won. In Europe, Marquez pointed to a trend of banks “pooling ATMs across customer bases,” which he said creates refresh and modernization opportunities. In Asia Pacific, he said the company’s “Fit-for-Purpose strategy is gaining momentum,” with strong adoption in India and plans to expand into other APAC markets.

Timko said banking segment revenue was “down slightly year-over-year, primarily reflecting the timing of product deliveries,” but he said solid order entry and backlog growth provided visibility. Banking segment gross margin rose 90 basis points year-over-year to 26.6%, with product margin up to 31.4% from mix and manufacturing cost control, while service margin declined to 23.7% due to investments in technicians, software, and repair and service center consolidation.

Retail: growth in Europe and North America, plus Smart Vision AI

Retail was a major driver of the quarter. Marquez said retail revenue grew “north of 25%” year-over-year, and Timko later pegged retail revenue growth at 26%. Timko said growth was driven by “double-digit growth in both product and services as the recovery in Europe continues,” along with nearly 70% growth in North America “off a small base.”

In North America, Marquez said the company’s targeted account strategy is producing results, noting that a year ago Diebold Nixdorf identified its top 40 target accounts and now has “active projects with the vast majority of them,” with the pipeline growing “approximately threefold.” He described several wins during the quarter, including:

A deployment with a top-10 fuel and convenience retailer for “thousands of point-of-sale units.”

An initial self-checkout deployment with “a leading pharmacy chain.”

An electronic point-of-sale win with a regional U.S. grocer.

In the Q&A, Marquez reiterated that these were “three very significant wins,” with thousands of devices expected to be deployed over time.

In Europe, management said the company saw strong point-of-sale performance and multiple ePOS wins. Timko said point-of-sale deployments accelerated and reinforced the company’s “number one position in Europe.”

Marquez also discussed Smart Vision AI, describing it as a platform to reduce shrink, improve efficiency and enhance checkout. He said a large global retailer has deployed Smart Vision in several stores to address shrink “across both the aisle and the point of sale,” and in the Q&A he said early rollouts were producing “really outstanding results” that could lead to expanded deployment.

Retail gross margin declined year-over-year. Timko said total retail gross margin was 22.6%, down 180 basis points, as product margins fell due to mix (point-of-sale devices carry lower margin) and “some impact from higher DRAM and memory costs.” Retail service margin improved 80 basis points to 27.7% on higher revenue and benefits from service investments. Timko said the company expects more favorable retail product mix in the second half of the year, which would improve product margins.

Margins, cost actions, and 2026 outlook

Timko said non-GAAP gross margin expanded 10 basis points to 25.4%, with product gross margin up 60 basis points to 26.3% on pricing discipline, favorable banking mix, and manufacturing improvements. Non-GAAP service margin was 24.8%, down 30 basis points as the company invested in people and technology, though Timko said the company expects service margins to improve sequentially and year-over-year through 2026.

Non-GAAP operating profit rose 27% to $61 million, with operating margin expanding 120 basis points to 6.9%, aided by higher volume, product margin improvement, and “operating expense discipline.” Timko said the company held operating expenses flat year-over-year in Q1 while continuing to invest in service performance and growth.

The company also discussed its cost reduction program. Timko said Diebold Nixdorf has “a broad pipeline of over 200 actions” as part of a $50 million cost reduction initiative, and expects run-rate savings in 2026 to result in “approximately a 1%-2% reduction in operating expense with benefits building as we move through the year.” In response to an analyst question, Timko said it was “still kind of early days,” but called flat OpEx alongside 6% revenue growth “a win.”

On input costs, Timko said higher memory costs impacted the quarter by “probably $3 million-$5 million,” with the company expecting to mitigate most of the headwind in Q2 through repricing and supply chain actions. Regarding fuel costs, he said the company’s fleet efficiency and technician routing improvements reduced fuel consumption year-over-year, leading to “no real impact from the fuel costs in Q1.”

For full-year 2026 guidance, Timko reaffirmed ranges of:

Revenue: $3.86 billion to $3.94 billion

$3.86 billion to $3.94 billion Adjusted EBITDA: $510 million to $535 million

$510 million to $535 million Free cash flow: $255 million to $270 million

$255 million to $270 million Adjusted EPS: $5.25 to $5.75 (assuming a 35% to 40% effective tax rate)

He said the company expects positive free cash flow in every quarter of 2026 and forecast Q2 free cash flow “comparable” to the prior-year second quarter at about $25 million. On profitability cadence, Timko told an analyst the company expects Q2 adjusted EBITDA to be “north” of last year’s Q2 and reiterated that results remain “stronger second half weighted,” with the first half now expected to contribute “just above 40%” of full-year adjusted EBITDA.

Timko said Diebold Nixdorf ended Q1 with about $680 million of liquidity, including $374 million in cash and a fully undrawn $310 million revolver, and net debt leverage of 1.2x. He also noted Fitch initiated a BB- rating with stable outlook.

On capital returns, Timko said the company repurchased about 747,000 shares at an average price of $73.66, returning $55 million to shareholders in Q1 under its $200 million repurchase program, with $117 million remaining. Marquez said the company remains committed to returning the “majority” of free cash flow to shareholders.

In closing remarks, Marquez said the company is seeing “consistent execution” and continued improvement in margins and cash flow, adding that the company’s capital allocation approach aims to support a strong balance sheet while funding share repurchases.

About Diebold Nixdorf NYSE: DBD

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc NYSE: DBD is a leading global provider of connected commerce solutions, specializing in automated teller machines (ATMs), point-of-sale (POS) systems and related software and services for the banking and retail industries. The company's core offerings include hardware platforms, software applications for transaction management and advanced analytics tools that enable financial institutions and retailers to enhance customer engagement, streamline operations and improve security at the point of transaction.

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