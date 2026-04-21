Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Reaches New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.25 and last traded at $56.1590, with a volume of 11828 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.49.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

DGII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Digi International in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Digi International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Digi International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DGII

Digi International Stock Performance

The stock's 50 day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 49.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Digi International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $122.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Digi International has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.590 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digi International Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James E. Freeland sold 1,355 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $62,113.20. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 19,987 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $916,204.08. This trade represents a 6.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Satbir Khanuja sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 85,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,708. This represents a 6.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,455 shares of company stock valued at $616,357. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digi International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGII. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Digi International by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 652,197 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $22,736,000 after purchasing an additional 46,659 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Digi International by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Digi International by 445.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,670 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 25,046 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Digi International by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 28,762 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Digi International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,894 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc is a provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services designed to link devices to networks and applications securely. The company develops a broad range of networking hardware, including cellular and Ethernet routers, gateways, embedded modules and adaptors, as well as accessories and antennas. Digi's solutions enable businesses to deploy remote monitoring, control and automation systems across diverse industries such as transportation, utilities, healthcare, retail and industrial manufacturing.

In addition to its physical devices, Digi offers cloud-based management software and professional services that simplify device configuration, monitoring and over-the-air updates.

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