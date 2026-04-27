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Digital Media Stocks To Watch Today - April 27th

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Adobe logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Adobe (ADBE), Ziff Davis (ZD), DoubleVerify (DV), GameSquare (GAME) and LiveOne (LVO) are MarketBeat's five Digital Media stocks to watch today — these names recorded the highest dollar trading volume among digital media stocks in recent days.
  • Digital media stocks are firms that create, distribute or monetize digital content (streaming, social, gaming, ad‑tech), and investors typically judge them on user growth, engagement and recurring‑revenue while monitoring risks from competition, shifting consumer preferences and regulatory/content challenges.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Adobe, Ziff Davis, DoubleVerify, GameSquare, and LiveOne are the five Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are shares of public companies whose primary business is creating, distributing, or monetizing digital content and platforms — such as streaming services, social networks, online publishers, gaming companies and ad‑tech firms. Investors evaluate them by user growth, engagement and recurring‑revenue metrics (subscriptions, advertising, in‑app purchases), scalability and network effects, while weighing risks from competition, changing consumer preferences and content/regulatory challenges. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Ziff Davis (ZD)

Ziff Davis, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZD

DoubleVerify (DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DV

GameSquare (GAME)

GameSquare Holdings, Inc. operates as a vertically integrated digital media, entertainment, and technology company. Its platform to connect with gaming and youth culture audiences. The company's end-to-end platform includes Code Red Esports Ltd., an esports talent agency; GCN, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience; Zoned, a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency; Complexity Gaming, a esports organization operating; Fourth Frame Studios, a creative production studio; and Mission Supply, a merchandise and consumer products business; Frankly Media, programmatic advertising, Stream Hatchet, live streaming analytics, and Sideqik a social influencer marketing platform.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GAME

LiveOne (LVO)

LiveOne, Inc., a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LVO

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