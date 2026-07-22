Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Roth Capital

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Roth Capital to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

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Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings cut Digital Turbine from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Digital Turbine from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Digital Turbine from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $9.67.

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Digital Turbine Stock Up 10.1%

APPS opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.75.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.22 million. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPS. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at $14,100,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 369.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,829,003 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $9,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,986 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the software maker's stock worth $10,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 56.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,353,594 shares of the software maker's stock worth $6,778,000 after buying an additional 846,116 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,112,351 shares of the software maker's stock worth $20,484,000 after purchasing an additional 762,888 shares during the period. 63.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc NASDAQ: APPS is a mobile technology company that streamlines content delivery and app advertising across connected devices. Its platform enables carriers, OEMs, app developers and advertisers to engage users through personalized app recommendations, in-app promotions and turnkey monetization solutions. By integrating software directly on smartphones and tablets, Digital Turbine simplifies the user journey from discovery to installation without requiring additional downloads or redirects through traditional app stores.

The company's flagship Ignite Platform offers end-to-end campaign management, combining demand-side advertising, real-time analytics and automated content fulfillment.

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