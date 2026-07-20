Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) Downgraded to "Hold" Rating by Wall Street Zen

Dillard's (NYSE:DDS - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Monday.

DDS has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dillard's from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered Dillard's from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Dillard's from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dillard's presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $521.33.

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Dillard's Price Performance

Dillard's stock opened at $548.98 on Monday. Dillard's has a 52-week low of $449.64 and a 52-week high of $741.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $560.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $594.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Dillard's (NYSE:DDS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $16.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $10.13 by $5.91. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.55 billion. Dillard's had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dillard's will post 35.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dillard's

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.18, for a total transaction of $243,672.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,183,177. This represents a 3.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dillard's

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Dillard's by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 48 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard's during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard's during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard's by 6,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard's by 790.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company's stock.

Dillard's Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc NYSE: DDS, headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, is a U.S.-based department store chain founded by William T. Dillard in 1938. Over more than eight decades of operation, the company has grown from a single store in Nashville, Arkansas, to a prominent retailer with a national footprint. Dillard's equity is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DDS.

The company operates approximately 280 departmental stores across 29 states, offering a broad assortment of merchandise that includes men's and women's apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home furnishings.

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