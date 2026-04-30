Diodes (DIOD) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Diodes to post earnings of $0.3425 per share and revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Diodes had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 4.46%.The firm had revenue of $391.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Diodes to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Diodes Price Performance

Diodes stock opened at $101.00 on Thursday. Diodes has a one year low of $36.74 and a one year high of $108.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.13 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gary Yu sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $176,465.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 111,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,795,180.35. This trade represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $50,505.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 67,141 shares in the company, valued at $4,085,529.85. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 116,205 shares of company stock valued at $7,837,213 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diodes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Diodes by 12.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Diodes by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,148 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Diodes by 13.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,005 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $16,880,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Diodes during the first quarter valued at about $559,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Diodes by 6.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 104,719 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIOD shares. Benchmark raised their price target on Diodes from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised Diodes from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings raised Diodes from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Diodes from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Diodes from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $92.67.

View Our Latest Report on DIOD

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated NASDAQ: DIOD is a global manufacturer and supplier of high‐performance discrete, logic, analog and mixed‐signal semiconductor products. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company designs and develops a broad range of discrete components, standard logic functions, power management circuits, interface products and array products. Its portfolio includes rectifiers, MOSFETs, general‐purpose diodes, voltage regulators, comparators, buffers and other building blocks for electronic systems.

Diodes Incorporated serves a variety of end markets such as automotive, computing, communications, consumer electronics, industrial and lighting.

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