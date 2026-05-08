Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Given New $139.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $98.00 to $139.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Truist Financial's target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.13% from the company's previous close.

DIOD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Diodes from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Diodes from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $120.00 price target on Diodes in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Diodes from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $113.00.

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Diodes Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Diodes stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.89. The company's stock had a trading volume of 478,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,448. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.26 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.32. Diodes has a twelve month low of $41.51 and a twelve month high of $117.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.33 and a 200-day moving average of $63.17.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. Diodes had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 4.46%.The firm had revenue of $405.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Diodes will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diodes news, Director Keh Shew Lu sold 111,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $7,521,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 180,131 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,205,676.56. This trade represents a 38.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Diodes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diodes by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Diodes by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Diodes

Here are the key news stories impacting Diodes this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat on revenue and showed margin improvement — Diodes reported Q1 revenue of about $405.5M (up ~22% YoY) and improved gross profit/margins. Management highlighted strengthening demand across automotive, industrial and data center/AI segments, which supports near-term growth. BusinessWire: Q1 Results

Q1 results beat on revenue and showed margin improvement — Diodes reported Q1 revenue of about $405.5M (up ~22% YoY) and improved gross profit/margins. Management highlighted strengthening demand across automotive, industrial and data center/AI segments, which supports near-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Raised/solid Q2 guide driven by automotive, industrial and AI server demand — Diodes provided Q2 revenue guidance in a roughly $422M–$448M range (market commentary centers on ~ $435M) and signaled non‑GAAP EPS around $0.60, pointing to continued top-line momentum. Seeking Alpha: Q2 Guidance

Raised/solid Q2 guide driven by automotive, industrial and AI server demand — Diodes provided Q2 revenue guidance in a roughly $422M–$448M range (market commentary centers on ~ $435M) and signaled non‑GAAP EPS around $0.60, pointing to continued top-line momentum. Positive Sentiment: Product wins in automotive (32Gbps ReDriver) support longer-term revenue mix shift toward higher-growth automotive smart cockpit and data-center signaling products. This product roadmap can help sustain higher ASPs and margins if adoption scales. Yahoo: 32Gbps ReDriver

Product wins in automotive (32Gbps ReDriver) support longer-term revenue mix shift toward higher-growth automotive smart cockpit and data-center signaling products. This product roadmap can help sustain higher ASPs and margins if adoption scales. Neutral Sentiment: Management commentary and earnings transcripts underline demand strength but also caution on margin timing — analysts and transcripts (earnings call) are parsing product mix and margin cadence; the details will matter for whether beat/guide translate into durable margin expansion. Fool: Earnings Transcript

Management commentary and earnings transcripts underline demand strength but also caution on margin timing — analysts and transcripts (earnings call) are parsing product mix and margin cadence; the details will matter for whether beat/guide translate into durable margin expansion. Negative Sentiment: Cash and capex dynamics raised concern — third‑party reports highlight a sharp drop in cash on hand (reported low cash balance versus a year ago) and a large increase in capital expenditures, which could pressure near-term liquidity or require more financing if growth accelerates. Quiver: Cash & Capex

Cash and capex dynamics raised concern — third‑party reports highlight a sharp drop in cash on hand (reported low cash balance versus a year ago) and a large increase in capital expenditures, which could pressure near-term liquidity or require more financing if growth accelerates. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and valuation/analyst targets temper enthusiasm — public filings show notable insider sales and several analyst targets sit below the current market price, making investors wary despite the top-line beat. Quiver: Insider Sales & Targets

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated NASDAQ: DIOD is a global manufacturer and supplier of high‐performance discrete, logic, analog and mixed‐signal semiconductor products. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company designs and develops a broad range of discrete components, standard logic functions, power management circuits, interface products and array products. Its portfolio includes rectifiers, MOSFETs, general‐purpose diodes, voltage regulators, comparators, buffers and other building blocks for electronic systems.

Diodes Incorporated serves a variety of end markets such as automotive, computing, communications, consumer electronics, industrial and lighting.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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