Diploma's (DPLM) "Buy" Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Diploma (LON:DPLM - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 9,000 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.45% from the company's previous close.

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Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Diploma from GBX 5,120 to GBX 5,760 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a GBX 7,000 price objective on shares of Diploma in a report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 6,400 to GBX 7,200 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 7,300 to GBX 7,400 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 7,044.29.

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Diploma Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of DPLM stock opened at GBX 7,350 on Monday. Diploma has a 12 month low of GBX 4,970 and a 12 month high of GBX 7,360. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.65. The firm has a market cap of £9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 52.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,970.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,243.50.

Diploma (LON:DPLM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 74.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Diploma had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of £851.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Diploma will post 163.7995512 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Diploma

In other Diploma news, insider Mandy Gradden acquired 1,000 shares of Diploma stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7,183 per share, with a total value of £71,830. Also, insider Wilson Ng bought 424 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 7,066 per share, for a total transaction of £29,959.84. Insiders acquired 1,781 shares of company stock valued at $12,638,928 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company's stock.

Diploma Company Profile

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

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