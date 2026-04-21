Free Trial
→ Gold Set an All-Time High. But BlackRock & JPMorgan Are Buying This… (From Awesomely, LLC) (Ad)tc pixel

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU) Trading Down 1.7% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares logo with background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares fell 1.7% on Monday to $37.72 (intraday low $36.82) with trading volume ~2.29M shares, down about 30% from the average daily volume.
  • The ETF offers leveraged exposure to Amazon (Direxion-managed; launched Sep 7, 2022) and the firm reported a quarterly dividend of $0.1694 (annualized $0.68, yield ~1.8%), paid March 31 with an ex-dividend date of March 24.
  • Big institutional activity: UBS dramatically increased its stake by 9,912.7% to 456,078 shares (~$15.94M), while other firms like SG Americas and Virtu also added positions.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU - Get Free Report) shares were down 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.82 and last traded at $37.72. Approximately 2,290,136 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 3,261,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.39.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 1.7%

The company has a market cap of $332.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.74.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a $0.1694 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares by 9,912.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 456,078 shares of the company's stock worth $15,940,000 after acquiring an additional 451,523 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,546,000. Group One Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 76,418 shares of the company's stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 42,031 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,976,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 53,509 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (AMZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Right Now?

Before you consider Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares wasn't on the list.

While Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
The Trump move nobody is talking about...
The Trump move nobody is talking about...
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
By Bridget Bennett | April 14, 2026
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
By Peter Frank | April 14, 2026

Recent Videos

The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines