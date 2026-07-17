Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL) Shares Down 6.1% - Here's Why

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Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares ( NASDAQ:GGLL Get Free Report )'s share price fell 6.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $102.80 and last traded at $104.16. 351,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,451,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.90.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 2.24.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.5806 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company's stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,797 shares of the company's stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $498,000.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (GGLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLL was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

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