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Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares logo with background
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Key Points

  • Trading update: MSFU saw 3,273,235 shares trade mid‑day (down 26% from the prior session) and last traded at $29.30, about 0.5% below the previous close.
  • Dividend & fundamentals: The fund paid a quarterly dividend of $0.1301 ($0.52 annualized, ~1.7% yield) and reports a market cap of $887.7M, a P/E of 42.77 and a beta of 1.82.
  • Product profile & flows: MSFU is a Direxion leveraged ETF offering roughly 1.5x exposure to Microsoft since September 2022, and several institutional investors have recently initiated or increased positions.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares.

Shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 3,273,235 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session's volume of 4,409,948 shares.The stock last traded at $29.30 and had previously closed at $29.88.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 0.5%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.23 and a 200-day moving average of $36.99. The company has a market capitalization of $887.74 million, a P/E ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 1.82.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a $0.1301 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company's stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Group One Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (MSFU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

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