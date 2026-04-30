Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MUU) Sets New 1-Year High - Here's Why

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Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 0.4%

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares ( NASDAQ:MUU Get Free Report ) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $289.48 and last traded at $263.07, with a volume of 949064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $271.95.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.70 and a 200 day moving average of $139.02.

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.6767 per share. This is a boost from Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares's previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,275 shares of the company's stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares by 95.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,644 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter valued at about $482,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $677,000. Finally, Client First Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $883,000.

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (MUU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Micron Technology, Inc stock. MUU was launched on Oct 10, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

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