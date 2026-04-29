Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MUU) Shares Gap Up - Here's What Happened

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Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 4.3%

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares ( NASDAQ:MUU Get Free Report ) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $257.27, but opened at $279.64. Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $274.61, with a volume of 529,933 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.08.

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a $0.6767 dividend. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares's previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,644 shares of the company's stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,275 shares of the company's stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter worth $482,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $677,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter worth $716,000.

About Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (MUU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Micron Technology, Inc stock. MUU was launched on Oct 10, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

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