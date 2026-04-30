Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MUU) Short Interest Update

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares ( NASDAQ:MUU Get Free Report ) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 477,244 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the March 31st total of 400,502 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,216,926 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $716,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,644 shares of the company's stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter worth $844,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares by 166.8% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 36,840 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 23,032 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter valued at about $840,000.

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 5.7%

MUU stock opened at $271.95 on Thursday. Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $285.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.02.

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.6767 per share. This is an increase from Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares's previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%.

About Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (MUU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Micron Technology, Inc stock. MUU was launched on Oct 10, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

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