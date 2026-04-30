Free Trial
→ Satellite Images Spot Potential $10 Trillion Discovery (From Altimetry) (Ad)tc pixel

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MUU) Short Interest Update

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares logo with background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest rose 19.2% in April to 477,244 shares (about 8.9% of the stock), though the short-interest ratio is just 0.1 days due to very high average daily volume (3,216,926 shares).
  • Multiple hedge funds — including Goldman Sachs, Citadel Advisors, Optiver, Tower Research and Belvedere Trading — have recently opened or increased positions in MUU, indicating notable institutional activity.
  • MUU is a 2x leveraged ETF tied to Micron Technology; it recently raised its quarterly dividend to $0.6767 (annualized $2.71, ~1.0% yield) and was trading up 5.7% with a 52-week range of $9.00–$285.91.
  • Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares.

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MUU - Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 477,244 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the March 31st total of 400,502 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,216,926 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $716,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,644 shares of the company's stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter worth $844,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares by 166.8% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 36,840 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 23,032 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter valued at about $840,000.

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 5.7%

MUU stock opened at $271.95 on Thursday. Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $285.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.02.

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.6767 per share. This is an increase from Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares's previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%.

About Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (MUU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Micron Technology, Inc stock. MUU was launched on Oct 10, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares Right Now?

Before you consider Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares wasn't on the list.

While Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Click the link to see MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
The AI stocks about to become worthless (and one that isn't)
The AI stocks about to become worthless (and one that isn't)
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 28, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
tc pixel
This math doesn’t work
This math doesn’t work
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026

Recent Videos

A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines