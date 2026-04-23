Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

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Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 4.4%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares ( NASDAQ:TSLL Get Free Report ) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.93, but opened at $12.13. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $12.21, with a volume of 47,587,697 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.55 and a beta of 2.92.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0994 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLL. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 2,339 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 4,825 shares of the company's stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (TSLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

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