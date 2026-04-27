Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Stock Price Down 5.7% - What's Next?

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Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 1.8%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares ( NASDAQ:TSLL Get Free Report ) shares dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.47 and last traded at $11.48. Approximately 22,152,625 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 79,822,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

The company's 50-day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.55 and a beta of 2.92.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a $0.0994 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLL. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 255.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,240 shares of the company's stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 27,490 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,136,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 78,116 shares of the company's stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 16,938 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (TSLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

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