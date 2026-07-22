Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSMX) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

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Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares ( NASDAQ:TSMX Get Free Report )'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $81.42, but opened at $77.41. Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $79.32, with a volume of 146,821 shares.

The company's fifty day moving average price is $85.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.98.

Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.3574 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the company's stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares by 633.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 131,300 shares of the company's stock worth $6,484,000 after buying an additional 113,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,788 shares of the company's stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares (TSMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) stock. TSMX was launched on Oct 3, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

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