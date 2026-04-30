Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Hits New 52-Week High - Still a Buy?

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Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Performance

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares ( NASDAQ:QQQE Get Free Report )'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $109.09 and last traded at $108.91, with a volume of 25628 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.99.

The business's 50 day moving average is $102.43 and its 200-day moving average is $102.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a $0.1627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QQQE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $413,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 6.7% during the second quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company's stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 631,319 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,072,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 98.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 201,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,800,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the second quarter valued at about $475,000.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

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