Distribution Solutions Group (DSGR) Expected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

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Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Distribution Solutions Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.30 million. On average, analysts expect Distribution Solutions Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Distribution Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of Distribution Solutions Group stock opened at $34.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.89. Distribution Solutions Group has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $34.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DSGR. Barrington Research set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Distribution Solutions Group and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of Distribution Solutions Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Distribution Solutions Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Stephens set a $35.00 price target on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $35.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Distribution Solutions Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Distribution Solutions Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,170 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Distribution Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Distribution Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Distribution Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company's stock.

Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets. It operates through three segments: Lawson, Gexpro Services, and TestEquity. The Lawson segment distributes of specialty products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government MRO market.

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