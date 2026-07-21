Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Still a Buy?

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR - Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 266,375 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the previous session's volume of 125,230 shares.The stock last traded at $34.5350 and had previously closed at $34.50.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Distribution Solutions Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Barrington Research set a $35.00 target price on shares of Distribution Solutions Group and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens set a $35.00 target price on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Distribution Solutions Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Distribution Solutions Group currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $35.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Distribution Solutions Group

Distribution Solutions Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.21 and a beta of 0.56.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.30 million. Distribution Solutions Group had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 0.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Distribution Solutions Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 937,151 shares of the company's stock worth $24,590,000 after purchasing an additional 26,595 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Distribution Solutions Group by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 330,000 shares of the company's stock worth $9,039,000 after buying an additional 99,661 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Distribution Solutions Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 279,945 shares of the company's stock worth $7,346,000 after buying an additional 24,141 shares during the last quarter. Agman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,954,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Distribution Solutions Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,152 shares of the company's stock worth $4,727,000 after buying an additional 24,633 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Distribution Solutions Group

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets. It operates through three segments: Lawson, Gexpro Services, and TestEquity. The Lawson segment distributes of specialty products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government MRO market.

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