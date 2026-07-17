Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.48, but opened at $34.42. Distribution Solutions Group shares last traded at $34.4550, with a volume of 22,516 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on DSGR shares. Barrington Research set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a report on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Distribution Solutions Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Distribution Solutions Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Stephens set a $35.00 price target on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Distribution Solutions Group currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DSGR

Distribution Solutions Group Trading Up 0.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.70.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.30 million. Distribution Solutions Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 8.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Distribution Solutions Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,170 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Distribution Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company's stock.

About Distribution Solutions Group

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets. It operates through three segments: Lawson, Gexpro Services, and TestEquity. The Lawson segment distributes of specialty products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government MRO market.

Further Reading

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