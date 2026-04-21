Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.8333.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DEC shares. Zacks Research raised Diversified Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Diversified Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Diversified Energy from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Diversified Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Diversified Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

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View Our Latest Stock Report on DEC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversified Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEC. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Energy by 1,595.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,119 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Diversified Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Diversified Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Diversified Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Diversified Energy by 261.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,069 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.51% of the company's stock.

Diversified Energy Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:DEC opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.26. Diversified Energy has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $18.90.

Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diversified Energy will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diversified Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.6%. Diversified Energy's payout ratio is 78.91%.

Diversified Energy Company Profile

Diversified Energy Company PLC NYSE: DEC is an independent oil and natural gas producer focused on the acquisition and optimization of legacy onshore assets in the United States. The company’s portfolio spans thousands of producing wells and extensive leasehold positions across core regions such as Appalachia, the Permian Basin and the Mid-Continent. By targeting mature properties, Diversified Energy seeks to enhance long-term recovery through operational efficiencies and capital discipline.

The company’s business model centers on fee-based infrastructure and midstream services that provide stable and predictable cash flows.

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