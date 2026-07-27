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Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Diversified Healthcare Trust logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Diversified Healthcare Trust is expected to report Q2 2026 results after the market closes on August 3. Analysts forecast a loss of $0.1467 per share on revenue of approximately $370.8 million; the earnings call is scheduled for August 4 at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The REIT missed expectations in its prior quarter, reporting a $0.18-per-share loss versus the projected $0.15 loss and revenue of $366.5 million versus the $380.2 million estimate.
  • DHC shares recently traded at $9.34, near their 52-week high, while institutional investors own 75.98% of the stock. Analysts have a “Moderate Buy” consensus with a $9.83 target price, and the company will pay a quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust to post earnings of ($0.1467) per share and revenue of $370.7550 million for the quarter. Diversified Healthcare Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.520-0.580 EPS. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $366.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $380.18 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 21.10%. On average, analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

DHC stock opened at $9.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.28. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $9.66.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Diversified Healthcare Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.01%.

Institutional Trading of Diversified Healthcare Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 130,756 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,862,334 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $9,270,000 after buying an additional 2,370,459 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 10.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 923,963 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 84,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 388,581 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHC. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Friday, July 17th. Freedom Capital upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DHC

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and management of healthcare properties across the United States. The company focuses on assets that serve the senior housing and post-acute care sectors, including skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities, memory care centers and medical office buildings. By partnering with experienced operators, Diversified Healthcare Trust aims to generate stable, long-term cash flows through triple-net leases and percentage rent structures tailored to each property type.

The company's portfolio spans multiple states and encompasses a mix of single-tenant and multi-tenant properties.

Read More

Earnings History for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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