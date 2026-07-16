Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.8333.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Freedom Capital raised Diversified Healthcare Trust to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

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Institutional Trading of Diversified Healthcare Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHC. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 174.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Up 0.2%

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $8.93 on Thursday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $9.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.32.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $366.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $380.18 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 21.10% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%. Diversified Healthcare Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.520-0.580 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Diversified Healthcare Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.01%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and management of healthcare properties across the United States. The company focuses on assets that serve the senior housing and post-acute care sectors, including skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities, memory care centers and medical office buildings. By partnering with experienced operators, Diversified Healthcare Trust aims to generate stable, long-term cash flows through triple-net leases and percentage rent structures tailored to each property type.

The company's portfolio spans multiple states and encompasses a mix of single-tenant and multi-tenant properties.

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