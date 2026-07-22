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Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Hits New 12-Month High - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
Diversified Healthcare Trust logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Diversified Healthcare Trust shares hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as $9.66 amid elevated investor interest.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but generally constructive: the stock carries a Moderate Buy consensus, with several firms lifting price targets while others remain bearish.
  • The REIT recently missed quarterly EPS and revenue estimates, but it also raised FY 2026 EPS guidance and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share.
  • Interested in Diversified Healthcare Trust? Here are five stocks we like better.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.66 and last traded at $9.3850, with a volume of 66621 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHC shares. Freedom Capital raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Friday. B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diversified Healthcare Trust has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $9.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Down 4.2%

The company's 50 day simple moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.28.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $366.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.18 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 21.10%.Diversified Healthcare Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.520-0.580 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Diversified Healthcare Trust's dividend payout ratio is presently -3.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arini Captial Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $14,400,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,862,334 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,459 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,229,172 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $15,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 125.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,390,413 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $15,872,000 after buying an additional 1,328,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 90.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682,265 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $17,810,000 after buying an additional 1,273,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company's stock.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and management of healthcare properties across the United States. The company focuses on assets that serve the senior housing and post-acute care sectors, including skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities, memory care centers and medical office buildings. By partnering with experienced operators, Diversified Healthcare Trust aims to generate stable, long-term cash flows through triple-net leases and percentage rent structures tailored to each property type.

The company's portfolio spans multiple states and encompasses a mix of single-tenant and multi-tenant properties.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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