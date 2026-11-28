Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN - Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.

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Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.3%

BEI.UN stock opened at C$61.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.54. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$58.54 and a 52-week high of C$70.12. The company's 50 day simple moving average is C$61.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$64.03.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 118.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of C$159.82 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BEI.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ATB Cormark Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$80.00 to C$77.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$72.50 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$83.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotia lowered their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$74.00 to C$73.50 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$81.00 to C$74.25 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$77.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust, or Boardwalk REIT, is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of residential multifamily communities throughout Canada. Although the company's cumulative residential property portfolio includes holdings in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec, the majority of its total units are located in Alberta. The submarkets around the cities of Calgary and Edmonton, specifically, account for the majority of Boardwalk REIT's total residential suites.

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