Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share by the bank on Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

Cathay General Bancorp has a payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp to earn $6.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

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Cathay General Bancorp Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $62.93 on Wednesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $45.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $62.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.51.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $230.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.45 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cathay General Bancorp

In related news, Director Richard Sun sold 1,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $62,310.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $137,082. The trade was a 31.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Albert Sun sold 960 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $62,352.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 4.53% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,793,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter worth $1,636,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter worth $2,018,000. Evolve Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter worth $989,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 35.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 351,195 shares of the bank's stock valued at $17,511,000 after buying an additional 91,820 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Cathay Bank. Founded in Los Angeles in 1962, Cathay Bank initially served the Chinese American community and has since expanded its customer base and operations. The bank provides commercial and consumer banking services, including deposit accounts, business and personal loans, residential mortgage lending, and cash-management and trade-finance services. Customers can also access banking through digital channels. Cathay Bank serves individuals and businesses across several U.S. states, with a presence in markets including California, New York, Illinois, Texas, and Washington.

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