Diana Shipping inc. (NYSE:DSX - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This is a 400.0% increase from Diana Shipping's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Diana Shipping has a dividend payout ratio of 14.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

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Diana Shipping Stock Down 2.1%

DSX traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.31. The company had a trading volume of 892,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,946. The company has a market capitalization of $287.40 million, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Diana Shipping has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $3.20. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.50.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.12). Diana Shipping had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $61.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million.

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Positive Sentiment: Diana raised its quarterly cash dividend to $0.05 per share , payable Dec. 16 to shareholders of record Dec. 9. Dividend and financial results

Diana raised its quarterly cash dividend to , payable Dec. 16 to shareholders of record Dec. 9. Positive Sentiment: Time-charter revenue rose to $61.1 million from $51.9 million a year earlier, helped by higher average charter rates and fewer drydocking days. For the first nine months, net income increased to $49.4 million from $14.7 million, and revenue also grew. Quarterly and nine-month results

Time-charter revenue rose to from $51.9 million a year earlier, helped by higher average charter rates and fewer drydocking days. For the first nine months, net income increased to $49.4 million from $14.7 million, and revenue also grew. Neutral Sentiment: Diana appointed Christos Tsakonas as chief investments and strategy officer, while Ioannis Zafirakis will move to an advisory role and remain on the board and executive committee. The company described the changes as supporting its long-term strategy; the near-term financial impact is unclear. Leadership changes

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc. is an international shipping company focused on owning and operating dry bulk vessels. Founded in 1999, the company provides seaborne transportation for commodities used in global industries and supply chains. Its fleet includes vessels such as Capesize, Panamax, Kamsarmax and Ultramax ships. These vessels carry dry bulk cargoes including iron ore, coal and grain, primarily under charter agreements with customers. Based in Athens, Greece, Diana Shipping operates internationally, serving trade routes that connect major commodity-producing regions with markets around the world.

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