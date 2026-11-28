Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.5250 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.

Dover has a dividend payout ratio of 20.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dover to earn $11.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

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Dover Stock Up 0.8%

Dover stock opened at $206.92 on Friday. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $183.19 and a fifty-two week high of $237.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company's 50-day moving average is $198.77 and its 200-day moving average is $209.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Dover (NYSE:DOV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.22 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 13.60%. Dover's quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other Dover news, CEO Richard Tobin sold 86,440 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.86, for a total value of $18,572,498.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 212,855 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,734,025.30. The trade was a 28.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOV. William Mack & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Keating Financial Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new position in Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company's stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation is a diversified manufacturer of equipment, components, and systems for industrial and commercial markets. Founded in 1955, the company serves customers around the world through a portfolio of operating businesses. Its products and services span engineered equipment, pumps and fluid-handling systems, fueling and clean-energy solutions, imaging and identification technologies, and climate and refrigeration systems. Dover also provides related consumables, replacement parts, and aftermarket services.

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