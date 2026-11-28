Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT - Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1265 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.

Four Corners Property Trust has a payout ratio of 131.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.51 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.6%.

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Four Corners Property Trust Stock Up 0.3%

FCPT stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.77. Four Corners Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $83.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $82.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $28.00 target price on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $26.00 price target on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Huntington started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a "strong-buy" rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $26.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FCPT

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. NYSE: FCPT is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and leases properties across the United States. Its portfolio is focused primarily on restaurants, with additional properties used for other retail and service businesses. FCPT generally leases its properties to operating companies under long-term net leases, which typically make tenants responsible for property expenses such as taxes, insurance and maintenance. The company was established as an independent public company in 2015 through a spin-off from Darden Restaurants, and its initial portfolio included restaurant properties.

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