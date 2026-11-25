HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share by the computer maker on Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This is a 3.3% increase from HP's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

HP has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. HP has a payout ratio of 32.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HP to earn $3.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.

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HP Stock Down 3.3%

HPQ stock opened at $27.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.30. HP has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.22.

HP (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. HP had a negative return on equity of 947.78% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. HP has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.660-0.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Latest HP News

Here's some of the latest news about HPQ:

Positive Sentiment: Fiscal Q4 revenue rose 9.3% to $16.0 billion, and adjusted EPS of $0.83 beat the $0.74 analyst consensus. Personal Systems revenue grew 14%, with AI PCs making up nearly 60% of shipments. HP Posts Strong Q4 Earnings with AI PCs Nearly 60% of Shipments

Fiscal Q4 revenue rose 9.3% to $16.0 billion, and adjusted EPS of $0.83 beat the $0.74 analyst consensus. Personal Systems revenue grew 14%, with AI PCs making up nearly 60% of shipments. Neutral Sentiment: FY2027 adjusted EPS guidance of $3.15–$3.45 is broadly in line with the $3.22 analyst estimate, while first-quarter guidance of $0.66–$0.76 spans the $0.72 consensus. Management described its outlook as prudent amid continued demand and cost pressures. HP Offers ‘Prudent’ Guidance Amid Rising Memory Costs

FY2027 adjusted EPS guidance of $3.15–$3.45 is broadly in line with the $3.22 analyst estimate, while first-quarter guidance of $0.66–$0.76 spans the $0.72 consensus. Management described its outlook as prudent amid continued demand and cost pressures. Negative Sentiment: Profitability weakened: Q4 adjusted EPS fell 10.8% year over year, operating margins contracted, and free cash flow dropped 45.9%. Tariff refunds helped support reported EPS, while HP flagged rising memory and storage costs. These concerns likely contributed to shares giving back much of their initial after-hours gains. HP Stock Pared Gains After Earnings Beat

About HP

HP Inc. is a global technology company that develops and sells personal computing and printing products and services. Its offerings include laptops, desktop computers, workstations, displays, accessories and peripherals, as well as printers, printing supplies and related solutions for consumers, businesses and public-sector customers. The company organizes its business around Personal Systems and Printing. In addition to hardware, HP provides services and solutions such as device management and managed print services, and it offers technologies for commercial and industrial printing.

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