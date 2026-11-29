MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5083 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st.

MGE Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 51.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MGE Energy to earn $4.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.2%.

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MGE Energy Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $80.25 on Friday. MGE Energy has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $85.29. The company's 50-day moving average price is $74.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.68.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. MGE Energy had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $190.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $184.59 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGE Energy will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGEE. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MGE Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of MGE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Freedom Broker raised MGE Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on MGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $80.75.

View Our Latest Report on MGE Energy

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc. is a public utility holding company based in Madison, Wisconsin. Its principal subsidiary, Madison Gas and Electric Company (MGE), provides electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses and other customers in Madison and surrounding communities in south-central Wisconsin. MGE generates and purchases electricity for its customers and operates a natural gas distribution system. Its energy portfolio includes a mix of resources, including renewable generation, and the company also offers services related to energy use and efficiency.

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