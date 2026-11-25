MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

MillerKnoll has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years. MillerKnoll has a dividend payout ratio of 31.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MillerKnoll to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

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MillerKnoll Price Performance

Shares of MLKN opened at $20.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. MillerKnoll has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.59.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $923.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. MillerKnoll has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.850-2.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.430-0.490 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MillerKnoll will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MLKN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MillerKnoll from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Benchmark raised MillerKnoll from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of MillerKnoll in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Report on MLKN

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc. is a global design and furniture company that creates, manufactures and sells furnishings and related products for workplaces, homes and public spaces. Its offerings include office chairs, desks, tables, storage, lighting, textiles and accessories. The company's portfolio includes brands such as Herman Miller, Knoll, Design Within Reach, HAY and Muuto. Its products serve businesses, institutions, design professionals and residential customers through a mix of direct sales, showrooms, dealers and online channels.

Further Reading

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