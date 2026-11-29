NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2250 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st.

NETSTREIT has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. NETSTREIT has a payout ratio of 310.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect NETSTREIT to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.7%.

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NETSTREIT Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NETSTREIT stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average of $19.81. NETSTREIT has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $66.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $60.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NETSTREIT

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTST. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,539 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,800 shares of the company's stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the company's stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the company's stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing single-tenant retail properties in the United States. Its properties are leased to retailers that provide everyday goods and services, including businesses in categories such as convenience, grocery, pharmacy and discount retail. The company generally uses long-term net leases, under which tenants are responsible for many property expenses, such as taxes, insurance and maintenance. NETSTREIT was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

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