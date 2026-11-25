Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (NYSE:PBR - Get Free Report) announced a special dividend on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4081 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Thursday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras has a payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras to earn $5.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.61 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

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Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Price Performance

NYSE PBR opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.37. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The company has a market cap of $101.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.33.

Institutional Trading of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras by 4.2% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,643,028 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $138,640,000 after acquiring an additional 270,422 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,355,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 4,409,205 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $92,020,000 after purchasing an additional 662,712 shares during the period. Carrhae Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,456,000. Finally, Aquamarine Financial Cayman Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,322,000.

About Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A., known as Petrobras, is an integrated energy company headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Founded in 1953, it is controlled by the Brazilian government and has publicly traded shares, including American depositary shares listed in the United States. Petrobras’s core business is exploring for and producing oil and natural gas, with a significant focus on offshore and deepwater fields, including Brazil’s pre-salt basins. The company also operates in refining, transportation, and the sale of oil, fuels, natural gas, and related energy products.

Further Reading

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