Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM - Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0833 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.

Stellus Capital Investment has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years. Stellus Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 79.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company's earnings decline. Research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.0%.

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Stellus Capital Investment Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of SCM stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. Stellus Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The business's 50 day moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.51. The company has a market capitalization of $179.51 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $22.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.99 million. Equities analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SCM. Weiss Ratings cut Stellus Capital Investment from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Loop Capital restated a "neutral" rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. reduced their target price on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Noble Financial reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Stellus Capital Investment from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $9.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company that provides financing to middle-market businesses. Its investments are focused primarily on privately held companies that need capital for growth, acquisitions, recapitalizations, or ownership changes. The company invests mainly in debt, including first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche loans, and may also make equity investments. Its portfolio is concentrated primarily in companies in the United States. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is externally managed by Stellus Capital Management, an investment firm specializing in middle-market lending.

Further Reading

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