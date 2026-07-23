DLH (DLHC) Expected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.17) per share and revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $59.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $58.00 million. DLH had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.00%. On average, analysts expect DLH to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DLH Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLHC opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business's 50 day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.33 million, a PE ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.45. DLH has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $8.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 68,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $377,008.50. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 2,051,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,285,659. This trade represents a 3.46% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 168,376 shares of company stock valued at $910,954. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DLH

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLHC. Rothschild Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DLH during the 4th quarter valued at about $928,000. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC increased its position in DLH by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625,847 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 59,498 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in DLH by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,609 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DLH by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,618 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in DLH during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of DLH in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of DLH from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

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About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. NASDAQ: DLHC is a provider of mission-driven professional services primarily to federal government agencies and select commercial clients. The company designs and delivers tailored solutions across a range of critical mission areas, including program and project management, consulting, technical assistance, and administrative support. Through its Healthcare Solutions offerings, DLH also specializes in supporting clinical and allied health staffing needs for federal health agencies and health systems.

Operating under its Federal Solutions segment, DLH partners with agencies such as the Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of Health and Human Services.

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