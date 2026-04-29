DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Short Interest Up 27.1% in April

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC - Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 53,914 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the March 31st total of 42,422 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,923 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

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DLH Trading Down 0.7%

DLHC traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $5.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,628. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $84.20 million, a P/E ratio of -82.99 and a beta of 1.57. The company's fifty day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.83. DLH has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $8.10.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). DLH had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $68.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.15 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that DLH will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 8,048 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $44,264.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 1,983,195 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,907,572.50. The trade was a 0.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 46,839 shares of company stock valued at $257,615. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of DLH by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,679 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in DLH during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in DLH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in DLH during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in DLH during the first quarter worth about $185,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on DLHC. Zacks Research raised shares of DLH from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of DLH in a report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Report on DLH

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. NASDAQ: DLHC is a provider of mission-driven professional services primarily to federal government agencies and select commercial clients. The company designs and delivers tailored solutions across a range of critical mission areas, including program and project management, consulting, technical assistance, and administrative support. Through its Healthcare Solutions offerings, DLH also specializes in supporting clinical and allied health staffing needs for federal health agencies and health systems.

Operating under its Federal Solutions segment, DLH partners with agencies such as the Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of Health and Human Services.

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