DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Major Shareholder Buys $41,217.00 in Stock

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC - Get Free Report) major shareholder Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 7,494 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $41,217.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 2,072,572 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,399,146. This represents a 0.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mink Brook Asset Management Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 27th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 3,223 shares of DLH stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $17,726.50.

On Thursday, May 21st, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 1,584 shares of DLH stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $8,712.00.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 120 shares of DLH stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $660.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 2,397 shares of DLH stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $13,183.50.

On Monday, May 18th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 5,304 shares of DLH stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,172.00.

On Thursday, May 14th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 512 shares of DLH stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,816.00.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 68,547 shares of DLH stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $377,008.50.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 196 shares of DLH stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078.00.

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DLH Stock Performance

DLH stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.51. 2,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.80. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $59.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million. DLH had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that DLH Holdings Corp. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of DLH from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of DLH in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Report on DLHC

Institutional Trading of DLH

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DLH by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 2,566,349 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $14,500,000 after purchasing an additional 199,584 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DLH by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,116,802 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DLH by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,618 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Rothschild Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DLH during the 4th quarter valued at $928,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in DLH by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,609 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. NASDAQ: DLHC is a provider of mission-driven professional services primarily to federal government agencies and select commercial clients. The company designs and delivers tailored solutions across a range of critical mission areas, including program and project management, consulting, technical assistance, and administrative support. Through its Healthcare Solutions offerings, DLH also specializes in supporting clinical and allied health staffing needs for federal health agencies and health systems.

Operating under its Federal Solutions segment, DLH partners with agencies such as the Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of Health and Human Services.

Further Reading

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