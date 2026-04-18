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DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
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Key Points

  • Analyst consensus: Nine analysts give DLocal a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" (six Buys, two Holds, one Strong Buy) with an average 12‑month price target of $17, though Truist and JPMorgan recently trimmed targets while Wall Street Zen upgraded to Buy.
  • Quarterly results: DLocal reported Q1 EPS of $0.18 (in line with estimates) and revenue of $337.9M, beating the $294.3M estimate and showing +65.2% year‑over‑year revenue growth with an 18% net margin and 40.4% ROE.
  • Dividend: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.1939 per share (annualized $0.78), implying a 5.7% yield, with an ex‑dividend date of May 27 and payment on June 10.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

DLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of DLocal from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of DLocal from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DLocal from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of DLocal in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DLO

DLocal Price Performance

NASDAQ DLO opened at $13.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company's fifty day moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.54. DLocal has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $16.78.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $337.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.29 million. DLocal had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DLocal will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLocal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1939 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th.

Institutional Trading of DLocal

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of DLocal by 4,760.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 466,570 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 456,971 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in DLocal by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,826 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. acquired a new position in DLocal in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,064,000. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in DLocal by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 25,943 shares of the company's stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new position in DLocal in the fourth quarter valued at about $387,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DLocal

(Get Free Report)

dLocal is a fintech company specializing in cross-border payments and payouts for global merchants operating in emerging markets. Headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay, the company offers a technology platform that simplifies complex payment flows, enabling businesses to connect with local payment methods through a single integration.

The dLocal platform supports a wide range of local payment options, including credit and debit cards, bank transfers, e-wallets and cash-based methods. It incorporates risk-management tools, compliance services and anti-fraud solutions to help clients navigate regulatory requirements and minimize payment failures across diverse jurisdictions.

dLocal serves merchants in sectors such as e-commerce, online marketplaces, digital content and gig economy platforms.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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