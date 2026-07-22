DMC Global (BOOM) Expected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect DMC Global to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share and revenue of $148.45 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $135.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $134.23 million. On average, analysts expect DMC Global to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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DMC Global Price Performance

NASDAQ BOOM opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. DMC Global has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.74. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BOOM. Wall Street Zen upgraded DMC Global from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of DMC Global in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of DMC Global from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DMC Global

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOM. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DMC Global during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,128 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 48,732 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 102,806 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,384 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 13,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 70,539 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company's stock.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc NASDAQ: BOOM is a diversified industrial company headquartered in Houston, Texas. It operates through two core business segments—EVI and MECO—that deliver engineered products and services primarily to the mining, oil and gas, and water treatment markets. The company focuses on innovation, precision manufacturing and aftermarket support to help clients improve operational efficiency and safety in challenging environments.

The EVI segment, operating under the DynaEnergetics brand, designs and manufactures explosive perforating systems, well completion tools and precision components for the non-metallic mining and oilfield services industries.

Further Reading

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